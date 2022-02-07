Scarborough primary school paid special visit by High Sheriff
Pupils and staff at Friarage Community Primary School gave a warm welcome to the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, who visited to see the diversity of the school.
The primary school has 19 different languages within and 41% of the children use English as an additional language. The school is “proud” to serve a diverse population.
The High Sheriff spent the morning being shown around all the classrooms and interacted with children in Early Years Foundation Stage, Year One and Year Two.
Venetia Wrigley, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, said: “I’m very interested in education and I’m particularly interested in education in areas where there’s a lot of children from all different backgrounds and how the schools cope with English as a second language.
“Scarborough is a fascinating place, it’s a town of two parts, it’s very wealthy and it’s really not very wealthy and to see somewhere like this is just great because it’s really working. Having breakout rooms for children who are having difficulties is so important because every child matters and I think sometimes that’s lost in translation.”
After a tour of the school, the High Sheriff sat down with pupils in Years Three, Four, Five and Six, as well as the Headteacher, Deputy Headteacher, Vice Chair and Parent Governor, Trust Governor and an ex-Governor to discuss what she does with her role as the High Sheriff.
Angela Langely, Deputy Headteacher, said: “The visit enabled us to share the great work that happens every day at Friarage School and how we welcome all pupils to the school and move their learning forward during and beyond the school day. Also, to share with the pupils the important roles that people have beyond the localty and for the children to aspire to these visitors roles.”