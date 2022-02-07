The High Sheriff paid a visit to Friarage Primary School. Pictured: Angela Langley, Deputy Headteacher, Cheryl Cappleman, Headteacher, Jim Martin, Ex Governor, Venetia Wrigley, High Sheriff, Tim James Vice Chair and Parent Governor and Janet Jefferson, Trust Governor, and children from Year Three, Four, Five and Six.

The primary school has 19 different languages within and 41% of the children use English as an additional language. The school is “proud” to serve a diverse population.

The High Sheriff spent the morning being shown around all the classrooms and interacted with children in Early Years Foundation Stage, Year One and Year Two.

Venetia Wrigley, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, said: “I’m very interested in education and I’m particularly interested in education in areas where there’s a lot of children from all different backgrounds and how the schools cope with English as a second language.

“Scarborough is a fascinating place, it’s a town of two parts, it’s very wealthy and it’s really not very wealthy and to see somewhere like this is just great because it’s really working. Having breakout rooms for children who are having difficulties is so important because every child matters and I think sometimes that’s lost in translation.”

After a tour of the school, the High Sheriff sat down with pupils in Years Three, Four, Five and Six, as well as the Headteacher, Deputy Headteacher, Vice Chair and Parent Governor, Trust Governor and an ex-Governor to discuss what she does with her role as the High Sheriff.