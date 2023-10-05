Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Richardson, on behalf of Wetwheels Yorkshire, said the donation would help as many as 60 young people from the Scarborough area take part in a Wetwheels trip out to sea.

“Wetwheels provides the opportunity for all disabled people, including those with profound and complex disabilities, to access the sea in a safe, stimulating and rewarding way on board specially-built, fully-accessible powerboats,” he said.

“By offering the opportunity to experience this as active participants we build confidence and improve physical and mental wellbeing.”

The donation was made possible thanks to a collaboration between Proudfoot’s Making A Difference Locally charity and Mars Galaxy Ripple, which has also helped out sports teams Scarborough Ladies FC and West Pier Juniors.

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, added: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support good causes in our area local area.

“Working with Mars Galaxy Ripple, these additional funds were made available to continue the valuable work Wetwheels Yorkshire do, in ensuring access for all, including the sea and our wonderful coastline.

“We would like to thank Mars Galaxy Ripple for their offer of additional funding and our customers for their continued support, through the in-store collecting tins and purchases of Co-op products in our stores; as without their support these community donations would not be possible.”