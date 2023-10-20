A pub in Scarborough has announced it has been forced to close due to the pressure of energy costs.

Cellars Bar, located on Valley Road, has shared the shock news on Facebook.

In a statement, the pub said: “We are extremely sad to announce that we will be closing the doors for the final time on Tuesday 31st October.

“Because of the current pressures related to energy prices, we have been forced to make this decision.

“We will remain open as normal until the end of the month, so please do pop in, enjoy a Quiz Night, Open Mic and of course a Sunday Lunch.

“Finally, we would like to thank all our customers for their support.

“See you all soon.”

The pub was recently added to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024 and was described as “a frequent Guide entry, this family-run pub was converted from the cellars of a Victorian town house. Four handpumps dispense guest beers from nationwide micros.”