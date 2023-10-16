Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has announced it is leasing closed down pub The Copper Horse, located in Seamer, Scarborough.

In May of this year, it was announced that The Copper Horse was closing down after 18 years due to the difficulties faced post-Covid.

Now, the owners believe the time is right for The Copper Horse to be reimagined as an Indian or Pan-Asian casual dining experience by an aspirational experienced operator.

This is a great opportunity for a new local trade as there are currently no competitors offering similar cuisines in the surrounding area.

Nick Thomas MBE, current owner, said: “This is a unique opportunity for an experienced operator of an Indian or Pan Asian restaurant business. We have maintained the property to a first-class standard for many years. It is ready for an operator to re-open with minimum expense required to adapt the food offer.”

The restaurant/pub is up lease with Christie & Co and it is a turn-key operation which could re-open without any need for repair and minimum changes to the décor.

The ground floor trading area comprises a decadent bar and opulent restaurant which is currently set up to seat 92 customers in a range of seating styles. Ancillary areas include customer toilets, a huge commercial grade catering kitchen with walk in fridge-freezer.

There is also a basement cellar and to the rear is an external seating area for c.30 customers as well as parking for c.40 cars.

David Cash, Regional Director – Pubs and Restaurants North at Christie & Co is overseeing the transaction and said: “The Copper Horse is a superb example of a high-end hospitality outlet which has been fitted out to a phenomenal standard. With the benefit of an affluent village setting in a busy tourist area, the restaurant is in turnkey condition and ready for an accomplished operator to take over.”

The pub was originally a farmhouse, and was converted into a public house in the 17th century when it was named The White Horse. The pub is located on White Horse Lane, Seamer.

It was then renamed The Copper Horse by Leonard Price Stephens after a famous race horse, and the Thomas family took over in 2005.

Nick and Sandra Thomas also own The Mayfield in Seamer and The Plough in Scalby, as well as several holiday cottages, all of which remain unaffected.