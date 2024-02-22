Beckview Studios is excited to announce ‘The Leap Day Live Lounge’, a new music event showcasing talented local artists in an intimate and unique setting in front of a live studio audience.

This one-of-a-kind experience will take place on Thursday, February 29 inside the state-of-the-art Beckview Studios, recording studio, Scalby.

Opened in May 2023, Beckview Studios has quickly become a cornerstone of the local music scene in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Producer/Engineer Chris and Studio Manager Kristina, this acoustically treated, and aesthetically stunning facility is dedicated to providing musicians with a professional and creative environment to bring their musical visions to life.

Featuring an eclectic line-up of artists, ‘The Leap Day Live Lounge’ promises to captivate audiences with acoustic performances by The Feens, Beetlebug, and Beth Pilling.

In line with the studio's commitment to innovation, this event will be both filmed and live-streamed, offering a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy the performances from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets are available for those eager to be part of the live audience and immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristina, Studio Manager, said: “We’re so excited about this event, the first of many to come! It’s an opportunity to showcase the amazing regional talent in our area and create a unique experience for our audience!”

Freddie Scmuck, singer and guiatrist in The Feens, said: “All of us in the band are looking forward to it!

"We’re grateful to Chris & Kristina for the invitation to play and be a part of a pretty unique gig. It’s not often we get to strip our tunes back to their purest form, so being able to utilise instruments like the piano is exciting for us.”

Tickets for "The Leap Day Live Lounge" are on sale now on the Eventbrite website here.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary music experience.