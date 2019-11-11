Scarborough Remembrance events in memory of the fallen attended by hundreds

Remembrance Sunday at Oliver's Mount.

The day's commemorations started at 9.30am at Queen Street Methodist Hall where standards and wreaths were blessed and poppies fell during the silence period.

The ceremony was followed by a parade to the harbour attended by veterans, standard bearers, wreathcarriers, members of the lifeboat crew and coastguard team, army, air and sea cadets.

Members of the public who joined the service stood on the beach, on the West Pier, in the boathouse and on the launch slipway.

RNLI crew and other personnel lined one side of the slipway, facing veterans, standard bearers, wreath-carriers, coastguards and army, air and sea cadets.

Six standard bearers took part including Kev Roberts, carrying the Scarborough RNLI standard.

The service was jointly conducted by Rev Graham Morgan and Rev Pam Jennings. Colin Woodhead, who chairs Scarborough RNLI, made a reading. Music was played by organist Francis Appleby.

The wreaths were laid out at the lifeboathouse and taken up to the Oliver’s Mount war memorial at 11 o'clock.

There, representatives of local organisations and members of the public gathered to lay wreaths and observe the two-minute silence.