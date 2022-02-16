The concept, which was created by Scarborough Digital, The Green Room and Embers Scarborough Restaurant Week, has been funded with support from Yorkshire Coast BID.

The two new event weeks are open for all local cafes and restaurants to take part, with the aim to celebrate the best culinary delights Scarborough has to offer.

The first event will take place from March 14 and the second later in the year, from November 7.

Scarborough Restaurant Week will showcase the town's culinary talents.

Dan Hargreaves from Embers, Scarborough said: “With the abundance of local produce and great chefs in Scarborough, we feel this is a great opportunity for people to try and experience what we have to offer."

Phil Akrill from The Green Room, Scarborough said: “This is a great opportunity for restaurants and cafes in Scarborough to come together and show that there is great food and talent in our home town.

"The two events this year, are open to all restaurants and cafes, and we urge everyone to get involved and show what this area has to offer."

The public will then get to download vouchers to use exclusively during the week and enjoy Scarborough’s best and support local restaurants and cafes.

Jim Grieve from Scarborough Digital said there was a mass of culinary talent in the town's hospitality sector, with the aim of the week to showcase that talent and attract additional bookings for locals and visitors alike.

Speaking of the Yorkshire Coast BIDs involvement in the project, Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive, added: “We are thrilled to be supporting Scarborough Restaurant Week as we are always looking for new and exciting ways to support local businesses as part of our remit to support and promote the Yorkshire Coast.”

Visit www.scarboroughrestaurantweek.co.uk for more information or to sign up.

Tempting food will be showcased at Scarborough Restaurant Week.

Tasty deals already on the menu

· £5 offer - coffee and cake usually cost £6.

· £10 offer - burger and a soft drink usually costing £12.

· £15 offer - bottle of house wine for £15