WATCH: North Yorkshire Moors Railway £1.26m bridge work at Goathland, near Whitby, enters final stages
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) and contractors VolkerLaser have progressed into the final stages of the £1.26m construction and installation work of Bridges 24 and 25 at Goathland.
It means the attraction can press on with its plans to open for the new season on April 4.
This week saw the two new 40 tonne steel structures, each spanning 50ft, delivered by road from VolkerLaser’s appointed painter’s facility in Sheffield, lowered into place which will carry the railway over Eller Beck, replacing the old structures after 150 years of service.
VolkerLaser started work at the Goathland site in December, with the team dismantling and removing the old structure and preparing for the installation of the new structure.
The NYMR’s in-house Permanent Way team will relay the ballast and tracks ready for the 2022 season.
It has been made possible thanks to generous funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the European Union, NYMR’s Local Enterprise Partnership and kind donations from many supporters.
Tim Bruce, Director of Civil Engineering at NYMR, said: “We’ve enjoyed a really good working relationship with VolkerLaser, who were able to step in following the collapse last summer of engineering firm Cleveland Bridge, which was originally scheduled to carry out the work.
"We are now able to press ahead on schedule to reopen on April 4.”
Jim Mawson, Operations Director for Steel at VolkerLaser, said the company was proud to be involved.
“It is fantastic to see the new bridges being installed on time for NYMR following the removal of the life-expired bridges in January," he said.