Scarborough RNLI remind beach goers on how to call for help after being called out three times on same day

The RNLI have reminded people on how they can call for help if they get into difficulty at sea after volunteers were called out three times on the same day in Scarborough.

The advice comes after Scarborough RNLI were called out three times on Wednesday, January 3 in rough conditions.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said: “We would encourage anyone planning a trip to the coast or an activity at sea to go prepared. Always check the weather forecast and tide times before you set off.

"Always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device. Let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. Always carry a means of communication.

"Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

There is also further advice on the RNLI website for those walking along the coast, angling from rocks, out on your kayak, or sailing further out to sea, or anything else involved being near large bodies of water.