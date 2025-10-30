Scarborough runners unite to “Lift the Curfew” with evening 5k along Marine Drive

The event was a great success with a large number of people braving the cold October night to take part in the run. Photo courtesy of John Lambe.

As the clocks go back and evenings draw in, a group of Scarborough’s running clubs came together to motivate each other and provide safe environment for everyone, especially women, to exercise in the dark.

Running is known to help boost your mental health, but as the evenings get darker, finding the motivation to head out can be tough. This is especially true for women who often stop running in the winter months as they do not feel safe running alone in the dark.

To combat this, Sport England and This Girl Can, with the support of England Athletics, are championing the 2025 “Let’s Lift The Curfew” campaign — promoting safer environments that encourage everyone, especially women, to stay active and feel confident running after dark.

The Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign has been running since October 2023, showcasing women’s stories and concerns around getting active outdoors in the darker months.

A proud smiling face after the run!Photo courtesy of John Lambe.

In support of this initiative, Rise and Shine Runners, Scarborough Athletic Club, Run Scarborough and Untitled Love Running Club came together for a relaxed 5k “Run and Talk” on Wednesday October 29.

The run started at 6:15pm from The Sands, with hundreds of runners turning out and ignoring the cold to make their way along Marine Drive. Hundreds of people came together on the seafront in Scarborough in a poignant and joy-filled display of community spirit.

Each group organised its own runners, but the diverse group ran together in the chilly October night, disregarding the bleak night skies and filling the air with laughter and encouragement.

After their hard work, the runners headed to Taylor’s Bar and Kitchen afterwards for a friendly post-run chat and refreshment.

Visit https://www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/our-partnerships-and-projects/lets-lift-curfew for more information on the “Let’s Lift the Curfew” project.