Scarborough school and library launch new partnership on World Book Day
Acorns class, which consists of children in reception, years one and two, enjoyed a story session with Sam Merron who works at both the school and library.
The children engaged in an interactive story time before singing songs and playing games centred around the book.
Derwent Valley Bridge Library provided a selection of books for the children to choose from to take home.
Many of the children signed up to the library through this session.
Wykeham CE Primary School is excited for the partnership as it provides an opportunity for children to further develop a love of reading.
School families living in rural areas can access the library easily through this development.
Both the library and school are eager to see how this opportunity will help the children to blossom and grow.