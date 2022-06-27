Scarborough SEA LIFE to host After Hours with the Mermaids - here's how to get tickets

After Hours with the Mermaids is coming to Scarborough SEA LIFE.

The event is taking place on Saturday July 2 - this is the first time the site has introduced mermaids to the tank, following the successful performances at several SEA LIFE sites across the country.

Taking a dip in the waters of SEA LIFE Scarborough, the magical mermaids will be joining the blacktip sharks in the attraction’s ocean tank for a truly mer-mazing time!

While most people may think merpeople are the stuff of legend, with the help of Performance Mermaids, SEA LIFE Scarborough will prove to little ones that this is not the case.

Taking the sea-crets of the deep ocean and sharing with the audience, the mermaids will put on a stunning show of underwater magic for all the family to enjoy.

Andy Turner, General Manager of SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “We are so excited to be throwing our After-hours event for the very first time.

"The mermaid performances are so popular with the public at our other sites across the country as they truly are mesmerising, so we’re ecstatic to introduce the show to visitors here in Scarborough.

"The sea is full of magical mysteries and we’re proud we are able to share this with all of our wonderful guests.”

The After-hours event will be hosted on Saturday July 2, between 4pm and 6pm.

Explore the full attraction in these limited, intimate evening sessions with tickets priced at £19.95 for adults, £17.50 for children and £5 for passholders.