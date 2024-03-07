Scarborough seaside venue to host a celebration of 'all things beardy'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The day will start with the arrival of King Neptune from the South Bay in the morning at around 11am, to be greeted by the Town Crier.

Then, after a bell ringing and declaration ceremony, they will parade to the Spa suncourt by noon, where the Town Crier will invite all bearded persons and those who have great affection for beards to gather at 2pm to celebrate the beard.

Run by members of The British Beard Club, there is even a beard competition with categories to choose from including styled stubble, sideburns/mutton chops, Sea Captain’s Chin Warmer and Garibaldi!

Some of the bands appearing at the Yorkshire Beard Festival, at Scarborough Spa, from top: Argham, Fuzzjunkies and Shindig.

You will need to have registered your beard in person at the competition reception table by 3.30pm on the day of competition.