Scarborough set for entertaining bumper Christmas lead up this December - what you need to know

The Salvation Army Band will kick off the programme on Saturday December 3 in Westborough and will be followed by a series of street theatre shows by the talented team from Rhubarb Theatre.

Shoppers should look out for a flying Santa, elves on unicorns, three ships and turkey delights.

Meanwhile the Brunswick will host Christmas poetry workshops and a Christmas craft session run by the Coastival team.

Dad and Son enjoying the day at last years Christmas build up events.

Sunday December 4 will see Victorian themed street theatre thanks to the magic of Christmas time travellers and stilt walkers with hand chimes known as the Christmas Belles all accompanied by Victorian carol singers.

Children and families will be welcomed in the Brunswick with creative movement and storytelling from the team at MESH Ballet. There will also be a wand-making workshop followed by a Christmas fairy and elf dance party – festive fancy dress is encouraged!

On Saturday December 10, the Icicle Queens stilt walkers and eccentric ‘Let’s Grow Gardening Nannies’ will roam Westborough.

On the stage outside Poundland throughout the afternoon will be local children’s entertainer Magic Mike, Street Signs Signing Choir and The Samaritans Choir. Dirty Windows band will perform Christmas songs mixed with classic pop and rock.

Head to the Brunswick to make a tomte – a mythical creature of Scandinavian folklore – or learn to play a Christmas song on the ukulele or handbells.

Next up on stage outside Poundland on Sunday December 11 will be Elf Choir, pop, folk and country duo Annie & King and acoustic rock band Nalgo Bay.

The team from Circus Skills York will bring their top tips for spinning plates, flowersticks and hoops to Westborough, while Back Chat Brass entertain shoppers.

The group will also run a children’s music workshop in the Brunswick.

The Salvation Army Band will return to the town centre on Saturday December 17 alongside walkabout acrobats, Acro-chaps, and a Christmas themed puppet act.

The Brunswick will host storytelling, book wrapping and crafts, while families will get the chance to learn to sign a Christmas song with Street Signs Signing Choir.

The day’s stage acts will include, Simply Brass, Magic Mike, Scarborough Wellbeing Choir and jazz duo Damion Rhodes and Jemima Whyte.

The last entertainment packed day before Christmas will be Sunday December 18.

Westborough will reverberate to the drums, rumbling tuba and horns of the contemporary New York Brass Band with its repertoire ranging from jazz to pop, reggae to funk and New Orleans Jazz to ska.

There will also be Carol Singing Christmas Crackers from the Bread and Butter Theatre Company and Brunswick will host a wreath making workshop.

Elf Choir and Nalgo Bay will return to the stage outside Poundland, which will also host Gladstone Road School Choir and Staxton Singers.

There will also be the return of the skating rink in North Street car park.

The rink will be open daily from Friday December 9 to Tuesday January 3, 11am to 8pm (last entry at 7pm).

You must book tickets online.

New for this year is a tepee next to the rink, which will feature a bar and roaring fire.

There will also be stalls and attractions including gifts, German sausages, craft chocolates, gin, a children’s carousel and an organ.

