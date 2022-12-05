'Scarborough, you are fantastic' - Olly Murs can't wait to be back at Open Air Theatre

The 38-year-old – famed for big hits such as Troublemaker and Heart Skips a Beat – praised the “fantastic” Scarborough venue, which he said was “one of the best to do” – and he will be back in the town he calls Scarbados on August 23 to dazzle another sell-out crowd on his Marry Me tour.

"Sometimes you have an attraction to an area and a place and over the years, I’ve done that venue many times,” Olly told the Scarborough News.

"It’s brilliant, everyone comes down and enjoys the gig and it gets bigger and better every year.

Olly Murs performs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2021. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

"I’m looking forward to it.

"An indoor arena can be quite intimate and different when you are outdoor there is a festival feel about it, it’s hard to explain, it’s the ambience and the feel of the gig …. it’s a bit more raucous, a bit more fun and off the cuff.

"I love those sort of gigs and over the years I have really enjoyed doing it.

"The support from Scarborough has been fantastic.”

Olly Murs performs at the Open Air Theatre. picture: Cuffe and Taylor

Olly said the gig at the Open Air Theatre will see a blend of his classic pop favourites and material from his new album Marry Me – his first new studio album in more than four years, and the seventh of an illustrious career.

His new single Die Of A Broken Heart opens the album and, as Olly describes it: “It has that steel drum at the intro, which just gets in your head straight away – it has a coolness to it.”

Olly is heavily influenced by one of the legends of the industry – Sir Tom Jones – who performed at the Open Air Theatre this summer and who is one of Olly’s fellow judges on TV show The Voice.

"He's phenomenal, a great guy to work with and be around, full of stories and so entertaining, what you see is what you get,” he said.

"He is a real inspiration for me, someone who’s had 60 years in the music industry – there will never be another Tom Jones.

"He has an aura and confidence and knows the talent he’s got and you can see that and feel that, he is such an amazing person.

"I can’t stress how amazing it is to be sitting there with him.”

A big football fan, Olly thinks England could go all the way in the Qatar 2022 World Cup – and knows the Three Lions are going to have to be on top form to get past holders France in the quarter-finals.

"We’re doing brilliantly and I think we can do it,” he predicts.

"With the team we’ve got, we’ve got as good a chance as anyone.

“We look really strong, with a fit and healthy team and the players are fit and ready.

