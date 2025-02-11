Scarborough’s Central Tramway Company wins Heritage Railway Association award

Scarborough’s Central Tramway Company had a successful weekend at the Heritage Railway Association (HRA)’s annual awards ceremony, landing the Marketing and Communications award in a first for the company.

The company had been nominated for the Marketing and Communications award alongside two fellow heritage railways.

The HRA represents heritage railways, cliff railways, tramways, rail museums and rolling stock owners.

Through different channels, its 300 employees strive to maintain the country’s historic railways, as well as boost tourism and significance of the sector.

Celebrating the bi-centenary of railway travel in the UK, this year’s awards marked an important milestone for the HRA and their associated members.

The awards are presented to different railways, cliff railways, tramways, locomotives, individuals or groups, and are split into several categories.

The HRA state: ‘Winning an HRA Award is the ultimate accolade for everyone involved in this sector.

"The awards is the event you need to be a part of.”

The team at the Central Tramway Company feels proud to have achieved the accomplishment.

They used different methods to boost their marketing and communications to the local community and surrounding area, utilising the skill of University of York students in their promotional output, as well as reaching out to care homes and schools to involve them in their work.

Most recently, the company introduced a Resident’s Partner Card, which has already been successful in providing more for the residents of Scarborough, and overall increasing community involvement.

The company hopes to maintain this high standard and will go forward as an award-winning business.

The awards plaque will be available to see in the top station in the coming days.