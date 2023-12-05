Scarborough's Gallows Close Centre get ready to deliver Christmas parcels for fourth year

A Scarborough charity is getting into the festive spirit and is ready to deliver its Christmas parcels for its fourth year in a row.

Gallows Close Centre, located between Northstead, Newby and Barrowcliff, is a safe and warm hub welcoming everyone and offering a diverse range of activities and community support for all ages and abilities.

This year marks the fourth year in a row where they will be delivering Christmas parcels to older residents, aged 55 and over, within the community.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “A lot of these residents are on their own with no family to spend Christmas with and we wanted to give them a little something to let them know that someone is thinking about them.

"The feedback we received last year showed that these parcels are greatly appreciated and have touched the hearts of many residents.”

Each parcel will include a turkey, stuffing and cranberry sandwich, a Christmas cake, mince pies, a treat from Santa and other treats too.

Residents in and around Scarborough can help with these parcels by donating Christmas treat, mince pies, tea and coffee to the centre.

The centre also drop off these hampers to local care homes and last year, their dedicated team of volunteers delivered over 75 parcels and this year's list is already growing.

The last food parcel collections will be on Tuesday, December 19 and these will be delievered to the community on Saturday, December 23.

If you would like to refer someone for a parcel, or know someone in need, get in touch with the centre on 01723 378102 or emailing [email protected].

As well as this, the centre will have their Santa’s Grotto again from Saturday, December 16 until Wednesday, December 20 and is priced at £2.50 per child.

It will be open from 11am until 6pm, and each child will recieve a gift and a selection box.

Booking is essential and you can do so by ringing the centre on 01723 378102 or emailing [email protected].

The centre will close for Christmas on Saturday, December 23 and will reopen on Monday, January 8.