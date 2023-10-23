This summer, a concert-goer in Scarborough had the fright of her life as she spotted a 'ghost' and it has inspired The Scarborough News to start a ‘Coastbusters’ series. (Ghostbusters pic: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

A holiday-maker was visiting Scarborough and attended the Paul Heaton gig at the Open Air Theatre

"I just stopped and stared at a human figure but couldn’t make it out properly so I took a picture and I stopped listening to the music as this caught my attention.

“As I was watching the figure for about seven minutes a black mist came from nowhere and the figure vanished. I can’t really explain the mist, it was like a smoke from a fire or something.”

Scarborough is known to be haunted, and Scarborough Castle has seen many reports of the ghost of a man beheaded in the 14th century walking the paths who apparently lures visitors to the edge of the cliff edge and then pushes them off.

There are often Ghost Tours at The Grand Hotel, and as the seaside town is where famous writer Anne Bronte was laid to rest, could her spirit be exploring the town?

These aren’t the only ‘ghosts’ that have been spotted in Scarborough.

Following the story of the ‘ghost’ at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, ghosthunter Anne Roehampton said: “Less people are aware of the story of Helen Hywater, who was waiting for her lover (a sailor) to return to Scarborough within 300 days and marry her.

"The story, as I was told, was that once the 300 days had been and gone, she took her own life, and has been seen haunting the area on foggy nights ever since. She's said to wear a dark veil.

"I think this story partly influenced Susan Hill, who wrote the famous story "The Woman in Black.”

The Woman In Black is a book written by Susan Hill in 1983, and follows the character of Arthur Kipps, who is a young lawyer tasked with sorting through the papers of a recently deceased client, Mrs Alice Drablow, in a far-flung location in the north of England.

At her funeral he encounters the woman in black, whose very mention spreads fear throughout the locals.

The Woman in Black play also started life as a play in Scarborough in 1987.