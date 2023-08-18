Scarborough's Open Air Theatre to host penultimate act of 2023 - Pete Tong Ibiza classics
The critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show – a smash hit with fans of both dance and orchestral music – hits the Open Air Theatre on Saturday August 19.
Featuring an array of special guests Ibiza Classics – conducted by Jules Buckley – is a stunning audio and visual spectacle, showcasing some of the world’s best loved dance music.
Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks.
Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “This show is an absolute must for dance music fans."
Gates open at 6pm.
The final act of the season is Olly Murs on Wednesday August 23 – and he says he cannot wait to be back!