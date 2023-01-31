Scarborough’s Saint Catherine’s Hospice launches spring raffle in aid of patient care

The raffle is being supported by Rebecca Abberstein, of Wold Newton, whose husband Sam passed away in 2021 after receiving care at home from Saint Catherine’s.

Rebecca said: “Over Sam’s last four days at home the sheer amount of people involved was phenomenal and all worked so hard to get him as comfortable as possible. I know everyone says that hospice staff are wonderful, but I was genuinely blown away at how hard everyone worked.”

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “One of the ways you can help support Saint Catherine’s is by taking part in our spring raffle. Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.

The raffle is being supported by Rebecca Abberstein, pictured with her husband, whose husband Sam passed away in 2021 after receiving care at home from Saint Catherine’s.

“It costs around £5 million a year to run all of our services. With just a third of our funding available from the government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.”