Scarborough’s Saint Catherine’s Hospice launches spring raffle in aid of patient care
Saint Catherine’s has launched a spring cash raffle in aid of patient care - with a top prize of £2,500.
The raffle is being supported by Rebecca Abberstein, of Wold Newton, whose husband Sam passed away in 2021 after receiving care at home from Saint Catherine’s.
Rebecca said: “Over Sam’s last four days at home the sheer amount of people involved was phenomenal and all worked so hard to get him as comfortable as possible. I know everyone says that hospice staff are wonderful, but I was genuinely blown away at how hard everyone worked.”
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “One of the ways you can help support Saint Catherine’s is by taking part in our spring raffle. Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.
“It costs around £5 million a year to run all of our services. With just a third of our funding available from the government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.”
The raffle will be drawn on Thursday March 16 and the first prize is £2,500. The second prize is £250 and third prize is £50 for five people.
Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now and can be ordered online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop/ .You can also purchase by contacting the fundraising team on (01723) 378406 or emailing [email protected] MORE: Retro Yorkshire train stations: Amazing photos show what trains and railway stations in Yorkshire looked like in the early 20th century