Scarborough’s Saint Catherine’s Hospice launches spring raffle in aid of patient care

Saint Catherine’s has launched a spring cash raffle in aid of patient care - with a top prize of £2,500.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 3:24pm

The raffle is being supported by Rebecca Abberstein, of Wold Newton, whose husband Sam passed away in 2021 after receiving care at home from Saint Catherine’s.

Rebecca said: “Over Sam’s last four days at home the sheer amount of people involved was phenomenal and all worked so hard to get him as comfortable as possible. I know everyone says that hospice staff are wonderful, but I was genuinely blown away at how hard everyone worked.”

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “One of the ways you can help support Saint Catherine’s is by taking part in our spring raffle. Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.

The raffle is being supported by Rebecca Abberstein, pictured with her husband, whose husband Sam passed away in 2021 after receiving care at home from Saint Catherine’s.
“It costs around £5 million a year to run all of our services. With just a third of our funding available from the government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.”

The raffle will be drawn on Thursday March 16 and the first prize is £2,500. The second prize is £250 and third prize is £50 for five people.

Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now and can be ordered online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop/ .You can also purchase by contacting the fundraising team on (01723) 378406 or emailing [email protected] MORE: Retro Yorkshire train stations: Amazing photos show what trains and railway stations in Yorkshire looked like in the early 20th century

