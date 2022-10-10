Scarborough's Saint Catherine's supporters can now buy lottery tickets in shops
Saint Catherine’s lottery tickets are now available to buy in its 12 charity shops – with a chance to win up to £20,000!
The hospice has been running a lottery for a number of years which helps raise thousands of pounds towards patient care.
However, this is the first time the £2 tickets will be available to buy at the till point in shops.
Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “Our supporters, old and new, will be able to play our lottery in a new, simple way and support patient care at the same time.”
The lottery, which was only previously available if players signed up, is £2 per play and is drawn every Friday with weekly prizes of £1,500, £200, £50, 2x £25 and 10x £10 – plus a weekly rollover from £500 up to a maximum of £20,000.
Supporter Natalie Aconley, of Malton, who recently won £1,500, said: “The lottery is a really affordable way to ensure you are regularly supporting the hospice’s vital services.
"The doctors, nurses, therapy team and health care assistants are very special people – we are so lucky to have this service in the area.”
Natalie added that she was ‘over the moon’ to win and that the money will go towards a holiday for her and husband James.
The lottery results will be published online every week and there is still the option to sign up and pay monthly.
Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/lottery/ to find out more.
Saint Catherine’s is committed to running its lottery responsibly and to encouraging responsible gambling.
Visit www.begambleaware.org and www.gamcare.org.uk for support.