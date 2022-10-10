Scarborough's Saint Catherine's supporters can now buy lottery tickets in shops

Pictured left to right are Debbie Jewison (shop manager), Richard Barwick (fundraising operations team lead), Susan Stephenson (communications and marketing manager) and Tom Thornton (communications assistant).

The hospice has been running a lottery for a number of years which helps raise thousands of pounds towards patient care.

However, this is the first time the £2 tickets will be available to buy at the till point in shops.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “Our supporters, old and new, will be able to play our lottery in a new, simple way and support patient care at the same time.”

Saint Catherine's lottery winner Natalie Aconley with husband James.

The lottery, which was only previously available if players signed up, is £2 per play and is drawn every Friday with weekly prizes of £1,500, £200, £50, 2x £25 and 10x £10 – plus a weekly rollover from £500 up to a maximum of £20,000.

Supporter Natalie Aconley, of Malton, who recently won £1,500, said: “The lottery is a really affordable way to ensure you are regularly supporting the hospice’s vital services.

"The doctors, nurses, therapy team and health care assistants are very special people – we are so lucky to have this service in the area.”

Natalie added that she was ‘over the moon’ to win and that the money will go towards a holiday for her and husband James.

The lottery results will be published online every week and there is still the option to sign up and pay monthly.

Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/lottery/ to find out more.

Saint Catherine’s is committed to running its lottery responsibly and to encouraging responsible gambling.

