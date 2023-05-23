The six-mile walk starts and finishes at The Plough on Scalby’s High Street, with all money raised from this year's walk going to SPARKS Project – Solving Problems And Real Kickstart Solutions.

The ticket price for the walk includes half a pint of bitter, lager, squash or water at the pubs en route – The Three Jolly Sailors, the Red Lion, the Blacksmiths Arms and the Oak Wheel.

This year, the walk had 250 registrations - and 35 dogs attended.

Scalby Walk raises £2,700 for SPARKS Project charity

The walk raised £2,700 for the SPARKS Project.

Michael Whiteley, Scalby Walk Chairman, said: “The feedback from the walk was fantastic as were all the fancy dress outfits.

“Scalby Walk as well as being a fun event is also a walking race. This is a charity walk and this year we raised £2,700 for a fantastic local charity SPARKS Project.”

This years results were:

First Resident Lady and Man were Emma Hopper and Steven Hopper.

First Non-Resident Lady was Elizabeth Haynes.

Oldest Resident Man and Lady were Brian Beever and Jean Beever.