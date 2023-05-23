News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough’s Scalby Walk raises £2,700 for SPARKS Project charity

Scarborough’s Scalby Walk returned for its 62nd event over Easter weekend, and now the total amount raised for charity has been announced.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:01 BST

The six-mile walk starts and finishes at The Plough on Scalby’s High Street, with all money raised from this year's walk going to SPARKS Project – Solving Problems And Real Kickstart Solutions.

The ticket price for the walk includes half a pint of bitter, lager, squash or water at the pubs en route – The Three Jolly Sailors, the Red Lion, the Blacksmiths Arms and the Oak Wheel.

This year, the walk had 250 registrations - and 35 dogs attended.

Scalby Walk raises £2,700 for SPARKS Project charityScalby Walk raises £2,700 for SPARKS Project charity
The walk raised £2,700 for the SPARKS Project.

Michael Whiteley, Scalby Walk Chairman, said: “The feedback from the walk was fantastic as were all the fancy dress outfits.

“Scalby Walk as well as being a fun event is also a walking race. This is a charity walk and this year we raised £2,700 for a fantastic local charity SPARKS Project.”

This years results were:

First Resident Lady and Man were Emma Hopper and Steven Hopper.

First Non-Resident Lady was Elizabeth Haynes.

Oldest Resident Man and Lady were Brian Beever and Jean Beever.

First Junior was Samson Grunwell and First dog was Wallace.

