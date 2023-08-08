Scarborough's Secret Wood returns to town to celebrate a woods and nature reserve

Scarborough-based organisation Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise welcomes you to The Secret Wood, a celebration of Raincliffe Woods and the Forge Valley Nature Reserve

The Secret Wood will return on Saturday, August 19 between 11am and 5pm at Raincliffe Woods.

There will be a range of family friendly activities, from traditional coppice crafts to have a go archery, guided walks to storytelling, as well as live music and performances throughout the day.

It is also an opportunity to learn more about the history of the woodland, its management and the plants and animals that call it home.

Gillian Astbury, Events and Outreach Officer at Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise, said: “We are excited to be running this event for the second time.

"We were blown away by the support of the local community last year with over 1000 people attending. This year we are building on that success with a wider array of stalls and new activities for everyone to enjoy.

"Whatever the weather, it should be a fun-filled day for the whole family. I would like to say a massive thank you to all our partner groups, the local businesses and organisations that are helping to support this event, and to National Lottery players who have made it all possible.”

The event is free of charge, with no need to book. The site is accessible from all carparks, and there will be disabled parking available. Refreshments and toilet facilities are available, but as the event is taking place in the woodland, please remember to bring cash.

Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise is one of 91 organisations across the country to be awarded funding from the Platinum Jubilee Fund, which has been launched by The National Lottery Community Fund.

It was launched to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign, by providing impactful grants to projects across the UK that are helping to bring communities together.

This event is part of the Scarborough’s Wonderful Woodlands project, which has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “This Platinum Jubilee year is a special moment for the nation and, thanks to National Lottery players, many more people will have the opportunity to come together and celebrate.