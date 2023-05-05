Scarborough's singers and musicians can sing all month to help homeless charity SASH

Lucy's pop choir at the Christmas Sing for SASH

With the success of their Christmas Sing for SASH events over the past few years, SASH has decided to dedicate a whole month to these events and talented performers.

May 2023 will be Sing for SASH month – and they want to get as many people involved as possible supporting the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is asking supporters to organise their own Sing for SASH event during the month of May, whether it is a band, choir, club, school, and organise a gig, concert, karaoke night, talent contest, busking day or anything else that involves singing and helps raise funds.

Ross Bennett, left, and Paula Ryan sing for SASH.

Businesses such as pubs, bars, cafes can get involved, perhaps with a charity night or karaoke evening.

Participants will fundraise by asking for donations at their events, which will enable SASH to continue to run its services providing safe and warm accommodation to young people, at a time of crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity also provides the support they need to develop independent living skills so they can eventually live and thrive independently, breaking the cycle of homelessness.

Aimee Harding, Fundraising Officer at SASH, said: “We are so excited to be able to launch our Sing for SASH campaign this year.

"Sing for SASH Month is a fun and creative way to fundraise for SASH and raise awareness of youth homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only does singing release endorphins which help to promote positive feelings but it also can reduce stress, anxiety and is great for our well-being something that all of us here at SASH like to promote."

On average SASH supports more than 300 young people facing homelessness with a safe place to stay in York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire, each year.

The accommodation that the charity provides relies hosts, who offer their spare room to help.

Over the coming year, SASH will have to fundraise around £300,000 from communities in these areas in order to provide its services to homeless young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad