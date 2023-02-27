Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens' Clock Tower restoration officially revealed as scaffolding removed

South Cliff Gardens have been undergoing a major renovation thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

Since 2021, the gardens have been undergoing a major renovation following a grant of £4,665,700 being provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

Located on Esplanade Crescent, at the top of the gardens, the grade two listed clock tower has been repaired and restored as part of the renovations.

The Clock Tower has had the scaffolding removed.

Gemma Alexander, South Cliff Gardens Engagement Officer, said: “The scaffolding has come down around our beautiful and iconic grade II listed Holbeck Clock Tower following the completion of extensive renovations to the stonework and leading.

“This is a really important heritage feature of the gardens and was gifted to the South Cliff by businessman Alfred Shuttleworth in commemoration of the coronation of George V in 1911.”

Other elements of the renovations include a fully accessible path on the Victorian Cliff running through the gardens, which has been affectionately named ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ because it's a yellow pathway through, a new play area, general refurbishment to signs, railings and footpaths, and repairs and renovations to 13 of the historic shelters.