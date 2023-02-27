News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens' Clock Tower restoration officially revealed as scaffolding removed

Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens have been unveiled their Clock Tower following renovations.

By Louise Hollingsworth
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:59pm

South Cliff Gardens have been undergoing a major renovation thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

Since 2021, the gardens have been undergoing a major renovation following a grant of £4,665,700 being provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located on Esplanade Crescent, at the top of the gardens, the grade two listed clock tower has been repaired and restored as part of the renovations.

The Clock Tower has had the scaffolding removed.
Most Popular

Gemma Alexander, South Cliff Gardens Engagement Officer, said: “The scaffolding has come down around our beautiful and iconic grade II listed Holbeck Clock Tower following the completion of extensive renovations to the stonework and leading.

“This is a really important heritage feature of the gardens and was gifted to the South Cliff by businessman Alfred Shuttleworth in commemoration of the coronation of George V in 1911.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other elements of the renovations include a fully accessible path on the Victorian Cliff running through the gardens, which has been affectionately named ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ because it's a yellow pathway through, a new play area, general refurbishment to signs, railings and footpaths, and repairs and renovations to 13 of the historic shelters.

Read More
IN PICTURES: 14 photographs of the renovation at Scarborough's South Cliff Garde...
The Clock Tower has had the scaffolding removed.
Scarborough