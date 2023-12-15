Schools combine for Community Carol Service at St Martin's on the Hill, Scarborough

Children from three Church of England primary schools have joined together to perform at the first community carol service for schools within the Deanery of Scarborough at St Martin's on the Hill church.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from St Martins Church of England (VA) Primary School, Hackness and Wykeham Church of England (VC) School's Federation and Hertford Vale Church of England (VC) Primary School joined together to make a combined choir of around 80 children.

The children sang traditional carols such as ' Silent Night' and ' Away in a Manger' as well as more modern carols such as the 'Calypso Carol' and 'Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow' in the beautiful surroundings of the Pre-Raphaelite church on Albion Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience also enjoyed a reading and prayers by Rev Sam Taylor, vicar of the Holy Nativity, Eastfield, reminding them of the importance of the Christmas Story.

The children of the Hertford Vale singing 'Away in a Manager'

The audience were also invited to join in with a fun and interactive version of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'.

The final piece was a medley of three traditional Christmas songs; 'Rudolph the Red Nose rReindeer', 'Jingle Bells' and 'We Wish you a Merry Christmas' which everyone joined in with.

Staff from all three schools worked together over the last six weeks to ensure that the children, and the congregation at St Martin's enjoyed a wonderful Christmas Concert.

The combined congreagation of parents who attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Spittal, headteacher at Hackness School, said: “A special thankyou goes to all the music teachers within the three schools for helping to prepare their individual school choirs and then supporting this amazing joint concert.

"Thank you too, to all our parents who support the children in this amazing event and to the Deanery team at St Martin's for hosting such a great community event in a beautiful location.

"Finally, a special thankyou to Mrs Jones (Chair of Governors) from St Martin's whose idea this was and for all the teaching staff who attend this amazing event.”