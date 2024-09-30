Scottish rockers Texas set to headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2025 season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following their critically acclaimed sold-out UK arena tour, Texas will be bringing their popular, crowd-loving live show to TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

This is the second announcement for next summer's OAT calendar, following news that The Script will be performing at the venue on July 5 2025.

Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will showcase five decades of music from the worldwide classic I Don’t Want A Lover to the modern-day hits of Mr Haze and Keep on Talking when they headline the OAT on Saturday July 26.

With more than 40 million albums sold, their songs continue to resonate with fans across the world including the ever popular Say What You Want, Summer Son and Inner Smile.

Sharleen Spiteri of Texas - the band are to perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in 2025.

The highly anticipated return of Texas to Scarborough OATmarks the band’s first performance at the Yorkshire coast venue since headlining in 2018.

Julian Murray, promoter Cuffe and Taylor’s Scarborough OAT programmer, said: “We couldn't be more excited to welcome Texas back to Scarborough OAT.

"I can't believe that it's been six years since their incredible headline show back in 2018.

"Get ready for a night filled with hit after hit."

TK Maxx has joined Scarborough Open Air Theatre, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Depot Live, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday October 4 – visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk to buy yours.