Sculpture of Whitby lifeboat hero Henry Freeman set to be unveiled at Khyber Pass
Station mechanic Richard Dowson had the idea for the sculpture after seeing a trail of similar works around the town that celebrate the Whitby's heritage, created by artist Emma Stothard.
The area where the sculpture will stand on Khyber Pass is particularly poignant as it is the site of the town's first lifeboat station in 1802, before it was demolished to create a road in 1842, and moved to what is now the lifeboat museum.
At noon on Saturday November 30, the sculpture will be officially unveiled, with both Emma Stothard and descendent of Henry Freeman, Lesley Jackson, present.
There will also be a short speech from RNLI Head of region George Pickford.
Henry Freeman was the sole survivor of a lifeboat disaster in 1861.
He survived as he was the only crew member wearing the new style of cork lifejacket.
He went on to save many more lives at sea and earned a silver medal for bravery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.