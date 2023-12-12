SeaFit charity service secures ten life-saving defibrillators for Bridlington fishing fleet

The Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society charities award-winning SeaFit service has secured ten lifesaving automated defibrillators to support the fishing fleet in Bridlington.

The Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society charities award-winning SeaFit service has secured 10 lifesaving automated defibrillators for Bridlington. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The Seafarers Hospital Society kindly donated the lifesaving machines which support patients suffering a cardiac arrest by stopping and restarting the heart to restore normal rhythm.

Early treatment is the most important factor to save a life in any cardiac arrest. According to the British Heart Foundation, less than one in ten people survive a sudden cardiac arrest,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research shows that with every minute that passes the survival rate reduces by ten percent, yet using a defibrillator will more than likely save that life.

When seafaring vessels are up to 50 miles from land this early treatment is not available, so these defibrillators are vital in preserving life, alongside CPR. The crew of all the vessels in receipt of one of these machines will be trained in its use as well as basic life support and CPR.

Across East and North Yorkshire, the SeaFit health improvement practitioners, provided by the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, work from the back of their mobile vehicle to support people from the local fishing community by addressing any health and wellbeing concerns.

Working with local partners, they offer a wide variety of services including mental health support, smoking cessation, healthy eating, drug and alcohol use and preventing long-term health conditions by undertaking the NHS cardiovascular health checks, as well as regular health and body composition checks.