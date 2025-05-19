Send us your reports – new deadline • Please submit village news and community noticeboard items no later than noon on a Friday, to be included in next week’s paper, to [email protected]

Aislaby

DOMINO DRIVE – A domino drive will be held in the parish hall on Monday, May 26, 7.30pm. All welcome.

COFFEE MORNING – A coffee morning will be held in the parish hall on Saturday, May 31, 10.30am to noon. All welcome.

CHURCH SERVICE – St Margaret's Church will celebrate rogation this Sunday, May 25, starting with eucharist at 9am, followed by a short stroll and refreshments. All welcome.

Briggswath & Sleights

METHODIST CHURCH – A morning service is held every Sunday at 10.30am.

In addition to this, the church also holds a Sunday Club for youngsters at the same time as the Sunday service.

The Knit and Natter get together is held every first and third Tuesday, 2-4pm. Bring some knitting or craft work, a project you are working on or just come and chat.

QUILTING EXHIBITION – The Endeavour Quilters are holding an exhibition of their work, past and present, to help raise funds for Briggswath and Sleights Methodist Church.

This will be held at the church on May 23-24, 10am-4pm. Entry is free and refreshments will be available at a small cost.

Oakapple Haberdashery will have a pop-up shop and there will be a tombola.

Castleton

GOSPEL CHOIR – The BBC’s Gospel Choir of the Year, EAGA Gospel Choir, will be giving a concert at Joan of Arc Hall, Botton, tonight, Thursday, May 22, 6pm, with support from the children of Castleton Primary School.

Tickets £10 available from local business Off the Scale or by contacting the school. All welcome.

JAMIE’S KEEP FIT – Keep Fit, Thursdays, Castleton Village Hall, 9.15-10.15am. All welcome. Exercises can be tailored to suit your ability. Contact Jamie on 07792 644004 for details.

Danby

CAR BOOT SALE – A car boot sale will be held on Sunday, June 8, 11am-2pm, at Danby Village Hall. Refreshments available.

Outside space £10, indoor table £15. To book contact Liz on 01287 669759 or 07880784243.

Proceeds to be used to upgrade the disabled toilet and improve storage in the hall.

SIT & GET FIT/SOCIAL – Fun and friendly sessions, Mondays, 1.30-2.30pm, Danby Village Hall. Simple yet effective chair exercises to help with balance, strength and general well-being. This is followed by a social afternoon, 2.30-4pm, with refreshments, games and chat. Cost is £5 per session.

Run by Revival North Yorkshire. Contact Debbie on 07970 955407 or email [email protected] for details.

Egton

FLYING THE FLAG – Why not ‘Fly the Flag’ to commemorate a notable event? Call Elizabeth or Ian on 895240. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

Glaisdale

JAMIE’S KEEP FIT – Keep Fit, Mondays, The Robinson Institute, 7.30-8.30pm. All welcome.

Exercises can be tailored to suit your ability. Contact Jamie on 07792 644004 for details.

Goathland

VILLAGE HALL – Regular activities at Goathland Village Hall: Indoor Bowls, first and third Monday, 2-4pm; Cafe Morning (interesting talks from local people, refreshments provided), first and third Tuesday, 10am to noon; Pilates (£8), Wednesdays, 10am; Crafty Crew (any age, any craft – £2 donation), Fridays, 2-4pm.

Craft fairs will be held on: May 24-26, June 28-29, July 26-27, September 27-28, October 25-26, November 22-23 (Christmas craft fair).

Other events: August 1, Music Masters. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

For more information on booking the hall or current events, contact [email protected].

Grosmont​

QUIZ NIGHTS – Quiz nights will be held every other Thursday in the Crossing Club (next one Thursday, May 29), 8.30pm.

FELLOWSHIP – Fellowship Space (fun, food, faith and friendship) is held every first Sunday of the month at 4pm (next one Sunday, June 1), meeting at The Hollins Institute, Institute Row. All welcome, just turn up.

STALL HOLDERS – There will be an opportunity to hold a stall at the summer fete at St Matthew’s Church on Sunday, August 3 (table top, crafts, handmade). For more details email [email protected].

There is also an opportunity to hold a stall for free at the Treasure Trove pop-up shop in Grosmont in return for manning the shop. Hours to suit and training provided. For more details contact Grosmont Coop on 01947 895223.

LIVE MUSIC – Tuppenny Blue will perform at St Matthew’s Church this Saturday, May 24, 7.30pm. An original blues and jazz fusion. Tickets are £5, and there will be a bar.

ILLUSTRATED TALK – Jane Ellis will give an illustrated talk entitled Curiosities of the North York Moors at St Matthew’s Church on Friday, August 15, 7pm. Tickets £3. All welcome.

CAT AND MOUSE TRAIL – Follow the cat and mouse trail at St Matthew’ Church. Hunt for cats and mice that are hiding around the church.

COMMUNITY CAFE – The community cafe is open every Thursday in St Matthew's Church, 10.30am-2.30pm. Staffed entirely by volunteers the cafe raises funds for local charities and good causes.

There is also a jigsaw swap every Thursday at the cafe. All welcome.

Hawsker

DOMINO DRIVE – The next domino drive to be held in Hawsker Village Hall is this Friday, May 23, starting at 8pm. All welcome.

CHURCH SERVICES – The next service at All Saints’ Church is Holy Communion on Wednesday, May 28, 10am (Iona).

TEA ON THE GREEN – Come and enjoy Fairtrade tea or coffee, homemade cakes, and friendly conversation at Hawsker Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 27. Doors open 2pm, all welcome.

Hinderwell

METHODIST CHURCH – Hinderwell and Staithes Methodist Church service this Sunday, May 25, 10.30am, will be led by members of the congregation. All welcome.

COFFEE MORNING – Hinderwell and Staithes Methodist Church is holding a bank holiday coffee morning on Monday, May 26, 10-11.30am, with the usual stalls.

All proceeds to chapel funds. All welcome.

Littlebeck

LITTLEBECK CHAPEL – Pop in for a friendly cuppa, with a relaxing choice of activities, or simply come and have a good natter. Pay as you feel. All welcome. Every Tuesday, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Lythe

YOGA CLASSES – Yoga with Lee is held in Lythe Village Hall on Fridays, 9.30-10.30am. Call 07949 078827 for details.

THE STIDDY – Stiddy Sounds, Fridays from 8pm. Join host Lola to show off your music talents at open mic nights. Free pint for all performers.

Ready Stiddy Quiz, Saturdays from 8.30pm, fun quiz night for all ages, £1 entry per person, maximum six per team. Beer and cash prizes to be won. More details on 893295.

CHURCH SERVICE – A eucharist service will be held at St Oswald’s Church on Thursday, May 29 (Ascension Day), 6pm.

Newholm

VILLAGE HALL – Regular events include: Wednesdays, Creative Stitchers, 10am to noon, contact Sharyn Milburn for more information; table tennis, email [email protected] to enquire if you are interested in playing.

Visit the village hall Facebook page 'Newholm-cum-Dunsley Village Hall' for more information about forthcoming events. The village hall is also available to hire.

Email [email protected] or contact Sharyn Milburn on 07551 947174 to arrange a booking or for more details.

Robin Hood’s Bay

BADMINTON – Join Robin Hood’s Bay Badminton Club at the village hall. Mondays and Thursdays, 7.30-9pm. All abilities welcome (over 14s).

MORE BADMINTON – Whitby Badminton Club sessions are held at the sports hall, Fyling Hall School, Fylingthorpe, Thursdays, 7.30-9.30pm, with four courts. Contact Walter on 602938 or Carole 600746 for more details.

Sandsend

COFFEE AND QUACK – The next Coffee and Quack at St Mary’s Church will be held next Wednesday (May 28), 10-11.30am. Come and see the angels, all welcome.

YOGA CLASSES – Yoga with Darren takes place at St Mary’s Church on Thursdays at 10am. For more details call 07941 932620.

COMMUNITY CHOIR – If you would like more information about Sandsend Community Choir, contact Lynne on 07773276884.

CHURCH SERVICES – There will be a service of evening praise at St Mary’s Church this Sunday, May 25, 6pm. The benefice eucharist service will be held on Sunday, June 1, 10am.

Sleights

CHURCH HOUSE – Church House is a beautiful Arts and Crafts church hall, and is available for bookings.

Bookings are for four hours and cost £35 for a 'one off' booking, and £25 for four hours for regular bookings. Contact Janet MacDonald on 01947 810275 for enquiries or message Staithes Village Hall via the Facebook page.

Staithes

VILLAGE HALL – Regular activities include: Mondays – Stay and Play mother and baby/toddler group, 10am to noon; ‘Old Guits’ guitar and music group, 7-9pm (except bank holidays); Tuesdays – chair-based exercises, 11am to noon; Metafit exercise class, 6.30-7.30pm; coffee mornings, 10-11am (every last Tuesday of the month); Wednesdays – Craft and Chat, 1-3pm; Saturdays – Yoga, 9-10am. Further enquiries on 07415 428555 or email [email protected].

Ugthorpe

CHURCH SERVICE – A eucharist service will be held at Christ Church this Sunday, May 25, 11am. All welcome.

Community Noticeboard

RNLI Friends

TEA DANCE – The next tea dance with a summer holiday theme will be held at the Royal Hotel, West Cliff, with host Robert on Wednesday, June 11, 2-4.30pm. Entry £3 includes tea, coffee and biscuits, with proceeds going to the Whitby Lifeboats. All welcome. Dances are held on the second Wednesday of the month.

St John the Evangelist

FOLK SERVICE – The next folk service at St John the Evangelist, Whitby, is Sunday, June 8 (second Sunday of the month) at 10.30am. Each service has a different theme. All welcome.

Parkinson’s UK group

WHITBY CAFE – Parkinson’s UK hosts a Whitby Parkinson’s Cafe on the third Tuesday of the month (next one June 17), 11am-12.30pm, at Calla Café, Eastside Community Hub. Anyone affected by Parkinson’s is welcome.

For more details contact Rebecca Craft at [email protected] or on 020 796 33 666.

Singing group

WEEKLY – Whitby’s Singing for the Brain group runs weekly in the theatre at the Coliseum Centre every Tuesday, 1.30-3pm. The cost is £2 per person including refreshments.

This initiative by the Alzheimer’s Society helps to bring people affected by dementia together to sing a variety of songs they know and love in a fun and friendly environment.

Contact the centre for more information and registration details at [email protected] or call 01947 825000.