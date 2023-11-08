News you can trust since 1882
Select buses in Scarborough and Bridlington honour veterans and military personnel with free travel this Remembrance Day

East Yorkshire Buses, who provide services across the Yorkshire coast and beyond, will be showing their respects for the dedication and sacrifices of the armed forces.
East Yorkshire operates local bus services in and around Hull, Bridlington and East Yorkshire as well as Scarborough and into North Yorkshire.

In a show of support and gratitude, veterans and active military personnel to travel on any bus within the East Yorkshire Buses network for free on Sunday November 12.

This will help them have easy access to Remembrance Day parades and events across the region.

Bridlington's Remembrance Day to have special service, parade and poppy drop
Those who wish to travel for free can do so by simply wearing their uniform, presenting a valid military ID card, or displaying a veteran’s badge to their driver when the board.

Ben Gilligan, Managing Director of East Yorkshire, said: “We know that bus driving is a popular career choice for those who have served in The Forces, and we’re proud that many members of our team have a military background, making Remembrance Sunday a day of great significance for them and their families and friends.

“By providing free travel to veterans and current serving members, we hope to ensure that those who wish to participate in local parades and events can do so.”

Additionally, on Sunday, drivers across the region will be showing their support by participating in the two minutes silence. If safe and practical to do so, services will pull to the side to allow both our staff and our passengers to opportunity to reflect.

The company invites the public to join them in commemorating Remembrance Sunday and expressing their gratitude to those who have dedicated their lives to the cause of peace and freedom.

