Select buses in Scarborough and Bridlington honour veterans and military personnel with free travel this Remembrance Day

East Yorkshire operates local bus services in and around Hull, Bridlington and East Yorkshire as well as Scarborough and into North Yorkshire.

In a show of support and gratitude, veterans and active military personnel to travel on any bus within the East Yorkshire Buses network for free on Sunday November 12.

This will help them have easy access to Remembrance Day parades and events across the region.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who wish to travel for free can do so by simply wearing their uniform, presenting a valid military ID card, or displaying a veteran’s badge to their driver when the board.

Ben Gilligan, Managing Director of East Yorkshire, said: “We know that bus driving is a popular career choice for those who have served in The Forces, and we’re proud that many members of our team have a military background, making Remembrance Sunday a day of great significance for them and their families and friends.

“By providing free travel to veterans and current serving members, we hope to ensure that those who wish to participate in local parades and events can do so.”

Additionally, on Sunday, drivers across the region will be showing their support by participating in the two minutes silence. If safe and practical to do so, services will pull to the side to allow both our staff and our passengers to opportunity to reflect.