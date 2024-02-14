Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In her time she founded a hugely successful dance academy, producing talent which has gone on to star on stage and screen, met King [then Prince] Charles and been awarded an MBE, in 2012, for her lifelong dedication to the theatre and charity work for the NSPCC.

In 1951, she married her beloved husband John, having met him many years before at Sunday School, and as he was too young to be called up for national service he ended up spending 18 months at sea on an Arctic expedition.

On his return he joined the police force and the young couple were all set for a posting in Scarborough where Barbara had been since her mum and grandma moved from Leeds during the Second World War.

Barbara Benson-Smith dancing 90,000 steps for her 90th birthday, in lockdown.

Barbara was already a professional dancer in Scarborough and spent many years at the Open Air Theatre.

She worked her way up to being the principal dancer in Carousel and was travelling backwards and forwards from Whitby to Scarborough to teach at the Benson Stage Academy, the school her mother had formed many years previously which later, with joint principal Jeanett Allport Lilley and teachers Caron Miller and Linda Mowatt, continued to inspire many young people.

She auditioned for and was offered a place as a dancer on the Black and White Minstrels TV show, which aired from 1958 to the 1970s, but she turned it down because the backstage lifestyle wasn’t for her.

But then a Whitby councillor asked her to give his daughter dance lessons in town and the rest, as they say, is history.

Barbara Benson-Smith receiving her MBE, with her daughter Liz Mills-Smith and Jeanette Allport Lilley.

Over many years, she has taught generations of the same family who remember so fondly the days spent in her dance classes.

Tributes poured in across social media as the sad news of her passing emerged.

In a post on Facebook, the Whitby Pavilion team said they were “shocked and saddened” to learn of Barbara’s passing and added: “Let’s remember her complete ‘joie de vivre’ with a smile and much affection.

"All of us in the Whitby Pavilion team send love and sincere condolences to Elizabeth Ann, and Barbara’s close friends and family.

Barbara Benson-Smith (second left) enjoys a recent reunion with some of her dance students at The Hart Inn, Sandsend.

“We were proud of be one of your favourite places, Barbara and will miss you immensely.”

Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society described her as “an icon of Whitby theatre and dance for so many years” and added: “Her enthusiasm and support for local theatre has been truly inspirational.

"She will be missed for this and for so many other reasons.

“We think we speak for everyone who loves theatre in Whitby, in saying that she was a blessing for us all.”

Barbara Benson-Smith at home in 2013. w134707

During lockdown, and inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom, Barbara danced 90,000 steps in her garden for her 90th birthday, raising £7,500 for the Great North Air Ambulance.

Having to put her birthday celebrations on hold due to the pandemic, she came out of self-isolation to perform the steps, with Whitby actor Sam Barnett – who starred in Twenty Twelve and the History Boys, having trained with the Benson Stage Academy – sending her a video message of support.

He said: “You’re a massive part of why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

This sentiment was echoed by Christopher Bruce CBE, former Artistic Director of the Rambert Dance company, another one of her most famous pupils.

Barbara’s daughter Liz recalled the Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt – who grew up in Littlebeck – also sending Barbara a birthday video message to congratulate her on her achievement and a thank you for all the special dance lessons, which made the ten o’clock news.

Liz said: “I’ve got it recorded on my Sky as I was so proud of what she did.

"When people look back at Covid, their memories are not so good, but ours were really special.”

Barbara dedicated her fundraising efforts to her late husband John, a former Mayor of Whitby, who was indebted to the Great North Air Ambulance after an incident in the Lake District.

She lived independently into her nineties, most recently in a ground floor apartment at what used to be Stakesby Manor and formerly the home of Elizabeth Botham – both women feature in Whitby Museum’s current exhibition 2024 Our Lasses: Inspirational Women of Whitby.

"She kept a lot of memories just by moving in there,” said her daughter Liz.

"She was never in, she was at NSPCC committee meetings and spent a lot of time at Whitby Pavilion theatre – she was really happy there.”

A special reunion was recently held as Barbara invited 20 of her former pupils to a special ‘old girls’ lunch at The Hart Inn, Sandsend, with people ranging in age from their 20s to retirees but all achieved dance teaching qualifications under Miss Benson’s tuition.

Some have continued the legacy by teaching dance classes of their own.

And even when she was ailing in hospital, theatre and performance were still predominant in Barbara’s thoughts.

"All she was bothered about when she was in hospital was doing the next music hall,” said Liz.

"I know her passing was a shock for a lot of people but she would not have wanted to be in a wheelchair or a care home.”

While she was in hospital, Barbara recounted the days of dancing to the song Georgy Girl by the Seekers.

And when Liz visited Whitby Museum after her mum passed, she was in for a surprise!

“One of the ladies said ‘have you seen the Our Lasses exhibition’ and amazingly, that costume she danced to Georgy Girl in was in the cabinet,” she said.

“They had also put a notice up to say ‘in tribute’ and had opened a book of condolence as well.

"Her passing was very sudden – all the nuns said prayers for her.

"It was so lovely to hear people say what they achieved.

"She had an MBE, taught Joanne Froggatt to dance, and I wanted the hospital staff to realise they had someone very special to care for.”

Barbara leaves a daughter Liz, son-in-law Carl and their daughters Kirstie and Ashleigh and grandchildren Harry, Ellie, Jake, Millie Bertie and Harnie.