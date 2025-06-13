Shed Seven: Everything you need to know about their Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Yorkshire indie band Shed Seven are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 14 - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

The band are riding a career high right now.

Their sixth studio album, the critically acclaimed A Matter of Time, debuted at Number One on the official UK Album Charts.

They celebrated further as Liquid Gold – a sensational album which revisits and reimagines iconic tracks from their glorious 30-plus year career – hit top spot on its first week of release.

Shed Seven.

It has been an incredible 30-year journey for Shed Seven which leads them to a headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The band are one of the UK’s most beloved with six studio albums and a string of anthems that are engrained into the nation’s psyche.

They will be supported on the evening by Cast and Jake Bugg.

Jake Bugg.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Cast.

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.