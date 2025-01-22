Singer Beverley Knight to join Gary Barlow for Songbook Tour 2025 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
The Songbook Tour is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.
The announcement comes just two days after it was revealed that indie rock pioneers Snow Patrol are to perform at the Scarborough venue on June 27.
Gary headlines Scarborough OAT, on Friday June 13 and will be joined on the night by special guest, “The Queen of Soul” Beverley Knight.
An Olivier award-winning star of the West End and a singer with a prolific music career, Beverley has released several top 10 albums and sold more than a million albums in the UK – with four gold-certified.
Her headline tour 50 last year marked the release of her ninth studio album The Fifth Chapter and was her biggest ever tour of the UK, including a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.
She has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre.
Beverley’s West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony-winning Memphis The Musical.
She has played the iconic role of Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats and won an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic.
In 2024, Beverley reprised her role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act opposite Ruth Jones at the Dominion and this spring Beverley will feature as the Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe in her first professional theatre play Marie and Rosetta.
Beverley was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to British music and charity.
The Songbook Tour 2025 will celebrate Gary’s status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers.
His June 11 Scarborough OAT show will be the second time he has headlined the venue after a sold-out show in 2018.
