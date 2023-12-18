Six-year-old 'Heroic Henry' from Bridlington given VIP treatment on first London Underground visit

Bridlington six-year-old Henry Waines, who has been under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) all his life, was treated to a VIP experience on his first ever visit to a London Underground station.

Mum Shevonne Waines with Henry Waines, 6, who has been under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) all his life, is treated to a VIP experience on his first ever visit to a London Underground station, as he is featured on a GOSH Charity Christmas Appeal ad. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

Henry, who is the star of GOSH Charity’s Christmas Appeal, travelled with his parents from their home in Bridlington to London’s King’s Cross St Pancras to see his face on Tube adverts for the charity.

Station staff presented Henry with his very own Transport for London (TfL) uniform and took him to see a London Underground train for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family day out is something his parents once feared would not be possible. Henry was born with a 1.5mm-wide windpipe and a left pulmonary artery which wrapped around his windpipe, and spent his two first Christmases at GOSH.

Having defied all expectations after being diagnosed with rare and life-threatening respiratory and heart conditions at birth, Henry was given his very own Transport for London uniform and was granted special access to King's Cross St Pancras Underground Station. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

Following numerous life-saving surgeries and procedures, his mum Shevonne Waines remembers spending Henry’s first Christmas in the hospital “in dire straits about whether Henry would live or die”.

Henry needs permanent ventilation and is always accompanied by two trained adults, however he is thriving at a mainstream school, recently started swimming lessons and even went on his first ever school trip without his parents.

Ms Waines said: “Henry absolutely loved his experience of being in a London Underground station. It was also so special for all of us to see his face on adverts for the GOSH Charity Christmas Appeal. It’s a reminder of how far he’s come and we are so grateful to his team at GOSH for helping us get to this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the support of family and friends we have raised more than £40,000 for GOSH Charity, and encourage anyone who can to donate to GOSH this Christmas so that more seriously ill children can receive the care they need. We can’t wait to spend another Christmas at home with our special little boy. We call him Heroic Henry. He is a superstar.”

Liz Tait, GOSH Charity’s Director of Fundraising, Liz Tait, said: “Henry’s story has captured the hearts of us all at GOSH Charity, and it’s wonderful to see him doing so well and looking forward to another Christmas at home with his family.”