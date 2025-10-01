Sleights cyclist Robert Wilson delighted to raise £3,000 for Great North Air Ambulance
Robert Wilson cycled 100.3 miles in just over six hours, making a total of £3,015 for the life-saving charity.
He said: ““I would like to thank everyone for the support in raising money for the Great North Air Ambulance.
"I am thrilled with the total amount raised and not a single sponsor has gone unnoticed.
"A special thanks to Harrison’s Garage Whitby, Lockers Fish and Trawlers, White Rose Taxi’s and to Kev from Brown’s Robin Hood’s Bay.
"I look forward to organising the next charity event.”
Robert is pictured presenting the cheque to Ian Grey, critical care paramedic, at the Great North Air Ambulance HQ, where he was shown round by community fundraiser Joanne Forsyth.
HIs ride covered ground across the North Yorkshire Moors and Ryedale, crossing the finish line at Perry’s Plants garden centre in Briggswath.