Sleights cyclist to take on fifth 100-mile bike ride for Great North Air Ambulance

Whitby cyclist Rob Wilson.

Sleights cyclist Robert Wilson will be taking on his fifth 100-mile sponsored bike ride, to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The ride will take place on Saturday July 26 (reserve date August 2) when Robert will set off from his home in Sleights, covering ground across the North Yorkshire Moors and Ryedale area, and will finally cross the finish line at Perry’s Plants garden centre in Briggswath.

Everyone is welcome to join at the finish line for refreshments.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) rescues hundreds of severely injured or ill patients every year.

In the past year alone, the critical care team responded to more than 1,983 call-outs and is reliant on fundraising events like Robert’s.

You can click here to visit Robert’s Just Giving page if you’d like to donate.

A target of £1,000 has been set to raise through this event.