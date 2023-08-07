News you can trust since 1882
‘Snowy Tribbiani’: Nine-year-old boy wins name-that-gritter competition held by East Yorkshire council

Nine-year-old Cory Small of Driffield chose the name ‘Snowy Tribbiani’ – after the character Joey Tribbiani from the hugely popular 90s comedy Friends – for one of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s new gritter lorries.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST
Nine-year-old Cory Small won the name-the-gritter competition with the name 'Snowy Tribbiani', and has been presented with is prize.

Cory was presented with the prize of a toy gritter by the council’s winter services team after winning the competition at last month’s Driffield Show, where his entry was chosen at random.

Ginnie Small, Cory’s mum, said: “He was absolutely made up to win. He’s already put salt in the toy gritter and pushed it round the garden as if it was a real gritter.

“He chose the name as his auntie Megan is obsessed with Friends.”

The competition had more than 200 entries at the show, held at Driffield Showground, where the winter services team had a stand and took along a gritter lorry.

Snowy Tribbiani will be among five new new gritter lorries joining the council’s fleet this coming winter – with the final four names yet to be announced.

Coun Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport said: “Well done to Cory! Snowy Tribbiani is a brilliant name for one of our new gritters and we’ll be pleased to announce the remaining four gritter names soon.

“The winter services team does such a great job of keeping our roads clear and safe every winter.”

Each winter in bad weather, the gritter drivers are sent out on set routes across the East Riding to clear snow and ice off the roads in order to keep them as safe as possible.

