Song for Peace to be performed in peace vigil at Whitby's Dock End

Peace campaigners calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

The group was started in February 2024 by a small handful of people who felt that they could not witness the cruel slaughter of Palestinian families in Gaza, without trying to do something to help.

A previous Vigil brought together at least 80 people, to demand peace in Gaza and mourn the thousands killed by the conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-founded Whitby Solidarity with Palestine is aiming to do all it can to bring attention to the plight of the Palestinian people, to bear witness at the very least and whatever it can do to support their cause at this terrible time.

Theresa Tomlinson, a Whitby area writer and grandmother-of-seven, said: “I found it unbearable to witness the continuous cruel suffering in Gaza; so many children slaughtered, orphaned, maimed and traumatised for life.

"Having seen that a group in Scarborough had organised a vigil, I felt sure that we could do the same in Whitby.

"It was heart-warming to discover that many others felt the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitby group wants the government to stop using people’s taxes to support Israel with arms and ammunition, to call for an immediate ceasefire and insist that medical aid and food trucks, which are ready and waiting at the Rafah Crossing, be allowed into Gaza.