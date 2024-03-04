Songs of Praise marks RNLI’s 200th anniversary in special Scarborough episode

Before launching Scarborough's Shannon lifeboat The Rev Canon Kate Bottley donned RNLI crew kit in the dry room. Image: RNLI/Beth Robson

The programme, which saw presenter The Rev Canon Kate Bottley interview lifesaving volunteer crew while afloat on Scarborough station’s £2.5m Shannon lifeboat Frederick William Plaxton, was broadcast on BBC One on Sunday March 3.

It came as part of the RNLI’s celebrations marking 200 years of saving lives at sea – thanks to volunteers, like those at Yorkshire lifeboat stations, giving their time to save others, all funded by voluntary public donations.

On the day the charity turned 200 (March 4), the RNLI revealed that its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved an incredible 146,277 lives during its two centuries of operation.

Songs of Praise producer Isabel Popple prepares for filming and questions about faith with Scarborough RNLI Station chaplain Pam Jennings

Scarborough RNLI lifeboat station was founded in 1801 and since that time its crews have launched the lifeboats 1,783 times and saved 583 lives.

The programme showcased the lifesaving operation from the station’s new state-of-the-art lifeboathouse which opened in November 2016.

During filming, Reverend Kate interviewed crew members to find out what inspires them to give up their time to save others.

Those to go in front of the camera include Coxswain Lee Marton, volunteer Rudi Barman and station Chaplain Rev Pam Jennings who spoke of the role faith plays at Scarborough RNLI.

The Songs of Praise filming crew with The Rev Canon Kate Bottley prepare to board Scarborough's Shannon Lifeboat for a special 200th anniversary episode. Image: RNLI/Beth Robson

Lee Marton said: “It was a pleasure to host the Songs of Praise crew and show them around our Shannon lifeboat in the bay.

"The RNLI has been saving lives for 200 years; we’re the latest generation carrying on the lifesaving work which has been carried out by many generations before us and it was good to showcase what we do for the Songs of Praise audience.”

Also featured was Donna Loveland, whose brother Andrew McGeown, died aged 32 after going into the sea to try and save his dog Arnold in February 2015.

She explained how tragedy inspired her to establish the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund, which now pays for the RNLI to put on a series of Swim Safe water safety lessons for children each summer in the North Bay.

During filming in Scarborough. Image: RNLI

The family’s lifesaving legacy continues further with their brother Pete McGeown now the station’s mechanic.

Hymns from St Mary’s Church in Scarborough also featured in the programme, including a version of Eternal Father Strong to Save which featured a special new verse dedicated to lifeboat crews.

On the Northumberland coast, Reverend Kate explored the importance of faith to Grace Darling, whose involvement in a courageous sea rescue in 1838 launched her to national fame and made her an icon of the RNLI.

Founded in a London tavern on 4 March 1824 following an appeal from Sir William Hillary, who lived on the Isle of Man and witnessed many shipwrecks, the RNLI has continued saving lives at sea throughout the tests of its history, including tragic disasters, funding challenges and two World Wars.

The Rev Canon Kate Bottley all kitted out

While much has changed in 200 years, two things have remained the same – the charity’s dependence on volunteers, who give their time and commitment to save others, and the voluntary contributions from the public which have funded the service for the past two centuries.