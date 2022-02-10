Whitby to host special fireworks display to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - here's when
A spectacular low-noise fireworks display in Whitby will mark the month of the 70th Anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.
The special low-noise display was originally planned for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on event in November, which was cancelled due to Storm Arwen, but has been repurposed into linear display of low-level fireworks along the East Pier.
Whitby Town Council has worked in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council, which provided funding originally allocated to the festival, to launch a 10-minute pyrotechnic display in the shadow of the cliffs below Whitby Abbey on Friday February 18, at 7pm.
Town Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild, said: “The whole town was disappointed when Storm Arwen put paid to our plans in November.
"We had worked with Reaction Fireworks to develop a high-impact, low-noise display, which we would have launched from the East Cliff.
“This will be a must see event for anyone in Whitby next week and a fabulous opportunity for photographers to capture the display."
“We couldn’t do this without the fantastic support of the harbourmaster.
"My thanks go to Captain Burrows and his magnificent team at Whitby Harbour for enabling this to happen.
"My thanks also go to Scott Hillary at Reaction Fireworks who has come up with this clever re-use of the fireworks that Storm Arwen scuppered.”
Whitby's East Pier will be cordoned off on the day to enable the display to be safely set up and launched.
There will be no public access to the East Pier from 10am that day.