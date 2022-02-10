Northern Lights seen from Sandsend, near Whitby: stunning pictures and video
The Northern Lights have been spotted again in another spectacular display seen from the Whitby area.
Former Whitby resident Diane Noles, who sent us her images of the lights from Sandsend and Saltwick Nab, said: "It's taken me 10 years of chasing the elusive Aurora and finally I captured her."
Some stunning images were also captured from Sandsend car park by Andy Oxby, who created a 'stacked' image from multiple exposures, creating the star trail.
He also put together a timelapse video from all of 400 images taken over three hours on the night.
Last month, Whitby photographer Chris Evans captured images of the aurora from Whitby, having braved the freezing cold for several hours.