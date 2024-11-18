Staithes and Runswick RNLI auction returns for 200th year finale

Caroline Hawley during the 2023 Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat auction. Image: RNLI

Hosted by BBC Bargain Hunt’s Caroline Hawley and held in the Cod and Lobster, this year’s auction takes place from 9pm on December 29.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station’s popular auction was absent from the calendar in the village in it’s usual Easter spot.

The station’s volunteer crew couldn’t let 200 years of the RNLI pass without celebrating and raising much-needed funds for the charity which saves lives at sea.

Paul Hart, lifeboat auction coordinator said: “This year’s auction is a fantastic way to end the 200th year of the RNLI.

“There are lots for everyone and the evenings proceedings, presided by Caroline Hawley, always pass with merriment in the village – all whilst raising much needed funds for the charity.”

The auction raised over £6,000 for the charity in 2023, with the Cod and Lobster full of locals and visitors alike all supporting the volunteer crews of Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station.

This year everything from art to memorabilia is going under the hammer, including a Middlesbrough FC football shirt signed by Paul Gascoigne, and some special RAF related memorabilia and visits.

Mr Hart added: “I would like to thank not only local people and local businesses for their generosity in donating items for sale but for their continued support for our auctions, furthermore a special thanks to Caroline Hawley who has supported our lifeboat station for a number of years.”

For information, or to find out more about attending, bidding or donating items for sale, email [email protected].