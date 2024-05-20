Staithes and Runswick RNLI called out to search for missing person

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s volunteer crew was paged on Sunday May 19 to launch to assist in locating a missing person at Port Mulgrave.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene at 7.50pm, 16 minutes after the crew being paged.

At 8.10pm, HM Coastguard stood the crew down after Coastguard officers located the missing person.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat returned to station and was rehoused and made ready for service.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteers were paged to assist in the search for a missing person at Port Mulgrave.photo: RNLI/James StokerStaithes and Runswick RNLI volunteers were paged to assist in the search for a missing person at Port Mulgrave.photo: RNLI/James Stoker
RNLI safety advice for visiting the coast:

- It's not just the high cliff edges that are dangerous; you need to be careful around any edges by the sea or water.

You can slip and fall anywhere, not just from the high spots.

- Always tell someone where you're going and when you plan to be back.

- Be careful when walking in the dark.

- Watch your step on slippery surfaces.

- Always take a way to call for help.

- Always check the weather and tides.

