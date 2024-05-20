Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s volunteer crew was paged on Sunday May 19 to launch to assist in locating a missing person at Port Mulgrave.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene at 7.50pm, 16 minutes after the crew being paged.

At 8.10pm, HM Coastguard stood the crew down after Coastguard officers located the missing person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat returned to station and was rehoused and made ready for service.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteers were paged to assist in the search for a missing person at Port Mulgrave.photo: RNLI/James Stoker

RNLI safety advice for visiting the coast:

- It's not just the high cliff edges that are dangerous; you need to be careful around any edges by the sea or water.

You can slip and fall anywhere, not just from the high spots.

- Always tell someone where you're going and when you plan to be back.

- Be careful when walking in the dark.

- Watch your step on slippery surfaces.

- Always take a way to call for help.