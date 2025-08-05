Staithes and Runswick RNLI gears up for Lifeboat Weekend 2025

The always popular Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Weekend - Image: Staithes RNLI

Anticipation is building for the Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Weekend, which this year takes place from Friday August 8 to Sunday August 10.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a jam-packed programme of events, the annual celebration promises a memorable weekend of fun, community spirit, and support for the charity dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday evening in Staithes, crowds can enjoy a lively Jazz Band performance from 7pm, followed by the always-popular Nightgown Parade at 7:30pm, as the band leads the procession through the cobbled streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday brings a full day of festivities, starting at 10:30am in Runswick Bay with the official opening of the event and a chance to visit the Staithes and Runswick Atlantic 84 lifeboat, Sheila and Dennis Tongue III.

Back in Staithes from 12 noon, the Rapid Relief Team will be firing up the BBQ on the Staith, while the official Opening Ceremony kicks off at 2pm to be followed by one of the weekend’s highlights – a lifeboat exercise demonstration, featuring the Staithes and Runswick Atlantic 85 lifeboat, joined by RNLI teams from Whitby and Redcar, lifeguards, and other rescue services (weather and operational needs permitting).

From 4pm (or later depending on the tide), spectators can cheer on creative entries in the Raft Race, followed by a Fancy Dress Parade at 6pm.

At 7:45pm, the evening continues with music from the Middlesbrough Jazz & Blues Orchestra, building up to a spectacular fireworks display at 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday wraps up the weekend with two poignant Sunday Services of Thanksgiving, accompanied by the North Skelton Band. The first service will be held in Runswick Bay at 2.30pm, and the second at Staithes Lifeboat Station at 5:00pm, both led by Station Chaplain Father Adam Gaunt.

Earlier in the day, at 11am, the crowd will gather for the fun and frantic Great Duck Race, as hundreds of ducks race down Staithes Beck in a hotly contested tradition.

Organisers say every penny raised over the weekend will go directly towards funding essential kit, training, and equipment for the volunteer crew who save lives at sea—24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

With something for everyone, from music and parades to thrilling rescue demos and community fun, Lifeboat Weekend 2025 is set to be a highlight of the summer calendar.