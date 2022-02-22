Staithes and Runswick RNLI present awards to recently retired team members
Staithes and Runswick RNLI have recognised the valuable contribution of two of their recently retired team members.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:46 am
Station Chairman, Neil Anderson, presented framed Record of Service certificates to former crew members Alex Williams and Chris Wilson.
Alex Williams volunteered as lifeboat crew member from 2011 - 2021.
Chris Wilson volunteered as shore crew and tractor driver 2003 - 2021 and tractor mechanic from 2010 - 2021.
A spokesperson for Staithes & Runswick RNLI said: "All at the station give a huge thanks for Chris and Alex’s dedicated service to the RNLI. Good luck for the future guys."