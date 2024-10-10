Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteer Katarina gives reading at national seafarers service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katarina Harrison-Gaze from Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station featured in the Annual National Service for Seafarers (ANSS) at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

This year’s service, which took place on October 9, gave recognition to the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Organised by The Seafarers’ Charity and The Corporation of Trinity House, the service – which has been held annually since 1905, aims to recognise, celebrate, and express thanks for the seafaring community.

Eleanor Driscoll, Senior Production Specialist at the RNLI, said: “I was asked if I knew of a young crew member who might not be fazed by giving a reading at the Cathedral.

Staithes and Runswick's Katarina Harrison-Gaze at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, before giving a reading at the Annual National Service for Seafarers.

"I was struck by Katarina's obvious love of the RNLI and her fluency and enthusiasm in talking about it so she was the obvious choice.

“I'm delighted that she said yes and had the chance to represent the organisation at such a prestigious event in a wonderful place.”

Katarina, who returned to her studies at Oxford University following the service, said: “It was an honour and a privilege to represent the RNLI at the Annual National Service for Seafarers.

"Leading the Litany of Intercession is a memory I will always cherish and I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

The service is dedicated to seafarers from various maritime professions, including the Royal Navy, the Merchant Navy, fishing fleets, workboats, cruise liners, commercial shipping, yachts and ferries, as well as maritime welfare charities, nautical schools, maritime youth groups and veterans’ associations.

The RNLI marked its 200th anniversary on March 4 2024, so this year’s ANSS recognised the 200 years of courage and dedication of the RNLI’s lifesavers, and their vital contribution to the safety of those at sea.

Since the RNLI was founded by Sir William Hillary in 1824, the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 146,000 lives.

A number of RNLI representatives were involved in the service at St Paul’s.

The Ven Robert Townsend, Archdeacon of Meirionnydd, is an RNLI volunteer and gave the sermon during the service.