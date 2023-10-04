Staithes dad and daughter in final RNLI call-out together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boat was launched at noon on September 30 to a 21ft angling boat which had suffered engine failure four-and-a-half miles north of Staithes.

The vessel was located and towed to Whitby.

The Staithes and Runswick lifeboat returned to station at 3pm.

Lee Jackson and his daughter Eleanor.

It just happened to be the day that crew member Eleanor was moving to Whitby and will transfer to Whitby lifeboat crew.