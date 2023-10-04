News you can trust since 1882
Staithes dad and daughter in final RNLI call-out together

Dad and daughter Lee and Eleanor Jackson went out on their final call-out together for Staithes and Runswick RNLI crew, just as they were packing up her belongings for her move to Whitby!
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
The boat was launched at noon on September 30 to a 21ft angling boat which had suffered engine failure four-and-a-half miles north of Staithes.

The vessel was located and towed to Whitby.

The Staithes and Runswick lifeboat returned to station at 3pm.

Lee Jackson and his daughter Eleanor.Lee Jackson and his daughter Eleanor.
It just happened to be the day that crew member Eleanor was moving to Whitby and will transfer to Whitby lifeboat crew.

Just as her and her dad, helmsman Lee, were packing the removal van, the pagers were activated – certainly a memorable last day!