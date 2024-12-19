Staithes man is celebrating half a century of volunteering for charity that saves lives at sea

As a Launch Authority (LA) Stewart Porritt continues to guide operations at the station. A Launch Authority ensures the lifeboat station is always ready for service, authorises lifeboat launches, leads in the Lifeboat Operations Manager's absence, and upholds operational standards to support saving lives at sea.

A man from Staithes is celebrating half a century of volunteering for the RNLI charity.

Stewart Porritt’s first service not as a shore helper (shore crew) was on 18 October 1974, when he joined seven others, including Coxswain Harold Armstrong on 37-11 (ON978) The Royal Thames Runswick’s RNLI lifeboat. Launching at 11.15am to the coble Deep Harmony which had suffered engine failure, the boat was five miles north of Staithes and was at risk of being blown further out to sea.

This efficient service saw the Runswick lifeboat launch reaching the casualty, setting up a tow shortly afterwards and taking the coble under tow to Staithes harbour. Returning to Runswick lifeboat station and rehoused at 2.05pm.

Stewart served at Runswick lifeboat as crew on both 37-11 (ON978) The Royal Thames and with reserve lifeboat Amelia 37-12 (ON979), until the station's closure in 1978.

On 18 January 1978 Stewart would be on the last service launch of The Royal Thames. The trawler Deevale had run aground, with a crew of four the 70ft vessel had grounded on the rocks. Launching at 9.45pm with seven crew the lifeboat quickly reached the trawler at Kettleness. A line was secured to the boat and to the lifeboat's anchor to prevent the trawler from moving further up the scar on the rising tide.

Three crew members were removed from the vessel by the Coastguard, with the skipper remaining aboard but later being taken off also. Whitby lifeboat 44-012 The White Rose of Yorkshire (ON1033) was also launched and both it and Runswick lifeboat stood by, but by the early morning neither could be of any further assistance, and both returned to their respective stations. The Royal Thames and its seven volunteer crew (Nigel Hinchley, James Wright, Billy Cole, Geoff Verrill, Willie Wright, Stewart Porritt and Walter Evans) had been at sea for around six hours, returning to the station at 3.50am.

In 1978 the lifeboat station at Staithes reopened, with Runswick Bay closing in the same year. Stewart was part of the crews who were trialling the Atlantic 21 in the village in early 1978. Stewart was helm on the first shout for the station's own Atlantic 21 B-Class lifeboat B-538 Lord Brotherton on 20th September 1978.

On 29 July 1986, the Staithes and Runswick lifeboat, with Stewart Porritt on helm, was launched after the Melinda Muriel capsized. The fishing boat, which had set off from Skinningrove, with Les (known as Leso) Holliday, David Hindson, Trevor McConnell, and Stephan Tokarski on board.

The lifeboat located the capsized vessel, and volunteer Martin Hopkinson rescued Tokarski, who was tangled in ropes. After cutting him free, Hopkinson dived under the boat to search for others. Porritt radioed for an ambulance and returned Tokarski to Skinningrove for medical attention. A search involving multiple lifeboats and an RAF helicopter continued for nearly 10 hours. While McConnell swam ashore, Holliday and Hindson, who was celebrating his 12th birthday, were not found. Lifeboat crews are no stranger to tragedy and the fragility of human life, but this service is memorable and hit the volunteer crews at Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat particularly hard.

Stewart remained on the boat crew as helm until 2003, when he continued his voluntary service for Staithes and Runswick RNLI as a Launch Authority. Even after stepping back from sea going crew, Stewart continues to guide operations with his half century of experience.

"I've seen a lot of change in the RNLI during my 50 years of volunteering,” said Stewart, “both the equipment and boats. Back in the time of The Royal Thames you were cold and wet most of the time, you just put an oilskin over your daily clothes.

"But when the Atlantic 21 came we got dry suits and thermals. The type of call outs we get has changed too, with the downturn in commercial fishing, the boats tend to be pleasure vessels or the calls are to people walking on the coast.”

Anna Heslop, Regional Operations Lead for the RNLI said: "Stewart's half century of service exemplifies the spirit of the RNLI, a commitment to the community and saving lives. We are proud to honour him for his extraordinary contributions.”

Stewart added: “It's thanks to the generous donations from supporters, which pays for the training and equipment our volunteer crews need, that we can continue to save lives at sea.”