Staithes woman takes on Great North Run in memory of Beth Mead's mum June

Lisa Barrett, a school business manager who lives in Staithes, said: “I’m running in memory of my friend June who sadly passed away earlier this year.

"It was her wish we all raise as much money for the Ovarian Cancer Action (OCA) charity so their work can stop more families losing their loved ones.

“June was an amazing, special person to so many people, for so many different reasons.

Left: June Mead; right: Great North Runners Charlie Murgatroyd and Lisa Barrett, who are tackling the run for the first time.

“I was lucky to have June in my life as a friend and for a couple of years we also worked together and had some laughs along the way.

"So I have signed up to run the Great North Run this year in June’s memory for the OCA charity.

“I thought it would be a fitting tribute – it seems June smashed the Great North Run twice herself.

"I hope I can do it even half as much justice.”

Click here if you’d like to help Lisa’s fundraising.

Any money donated via the fundraising link will go directly to the charity, but Lisa said if people want to donate money in any other way, that’s also fine.

June’s daughter Beth Mead, England’s leading scorer and player of the tournament at the 2022 European Championships, is an ambassador for Ovarian Cancer Action.

Lisa is running with in the popular half marathon on Sunday September 10 with her friend Charlie Murgatroyd.

Charlie, who lives in Whitby and is a healthcare worker at Spring Vale Medical Centre, took part in the London marathon many years ago, but now just runs with clubs for enjoyment.

She has chosen to raise money for the British Heart Foundation to help raise vital funds for research into heart conditions.

Charlie, who has worked on a stroke ward, lost grandparents to cardiovascular disease and most recently her baby nephew was born prematurely and was diagnosed with a poorly heart, which has made her determined to help raise funds.